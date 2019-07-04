Twinpalms MontAzure Grand Opening Party

Phuket Deputy Governor, Prakob Wongmaneerung (third from left) and his wife, Rattiya Wongmaneerung (second left), MontAzure Executive Director, Setthaphol Boottho (third right) and Twinpalms Hotels & Resorts General Manager, Olivier Gibaud (second right).

On Saturday, July 29 MontAzure, the new lifestyle destination on Phuket’s Kamala Beach, celebrated the official opening of its latest phase, Twinpalms MontAzure.

The luxury beachfront hotel has the backing of three top real estate investors: Hong Kong’s Arch Capital, Singapore’s Philean Capital and Thailand’s Narai Property. Covering 72 hectares of land on Phuket’s west coast, the development includes private luxury estates, waterfront apartments, upscale hospitality, and sophisticated beachfront facilities.

“We are thrilled to officially open Twinpalms MontAzure. With its seafront setting, expansive accommodation and world-class facilities, this outstanding resort is the perfect addition to MontAzure and to Kamala Beach. Twinpalms has a proven track record of creating exceptional experiences and we are delighted for them to manage and operate this idyllic new resort,” commented Setthaphol Boottho, Executive Director of MontAzure.

To celebrate its official launch, Twinpalms MontAzure has revealed two Grand Opening Deals. Guests can “Stay 3 Pay 2” or “Stay 6 Pay 3” on all room types for stays taken between July 1 and December 19, 2019, if they book before November 30, 2019. All guests will enjoy a 20% discount on F&B at all restaurants, early check-in or late check-out (subject to availability), one-way airport transfer and afternoon tea for guests booking a two-bedroom suite.

Learn more on twinpalmshotelsresorts.com/twinpalms-montazure

