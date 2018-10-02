Twinpalms birthday party at Catch – Photo Gallery

Have you been there? You probably have. After all, most of Phuket’s regular partygoers joined the last week’s Twinpalms birthday party at Catch Beach Club. And if you haven’t, then you missed out, big time! It was easily one of the best parties of the season.

On September 22, Twinpalms celebrated its 14th birthday at Catch Beach Club with a traditional all-white party – live music, extravagant live shows, classy DJs, fancy cocktails and a brilliant, fun atmosphere. Now that’s how you throw a party!

Check if all this has been captured in our photo gallery from that unforgettable event. And see you soon, at Catch!

Maciek Klimowicz
Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

