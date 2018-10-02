Have you been there? You probably have. After all, most of Phuket’s regular partygoers joined the last week’s Twinpalms birthday party at Catch Beach Club. And if you haven’t, then you missed out, big time! It was easily one of the best parties of the season.

On September 22, Twinpalms celebrated its 14th birthday at Catch Beach Club with a traditional all-white party – live music, extravagant live shows, classy DJs, fancy cocktails and a brilliant, fun atmosphere. Now that’s how you throw a party!

Check if all this has been captured in our photo gallery from that unforgettable event. And see you soon, at Catch!