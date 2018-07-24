Tuscan Reds vs. Friuli Whites at Luca Cini – A Wine Story

For some, it was just another evening, for those who flocked to Luca Cini – A Wine Story, it was a splendid evening full of incredible wine, delicious canapés and good company.

On July 17, the popular meeting spot in Cherng Talay’s Boat Avenue welcomed the  Italian brand ambassador and export manager Luca Ardiri who brought along five friends – 3 red and two white.

On the reds side, the wine list for the evening included three labels from Tenute Silvio Nardi Winery: Turan DOC 2016, Rosso di Montalcino DOC 2014 and Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2013, while the whites were represented by Pinot Grigio DOC Mongris 2016 from Marco Felluga Winery and Sauvignon DOC Riserva 2013 from Russiz Superiore Winery.

The wines were more than matched by authentic Italian delicacies from Luca Cini’s newly appointed chef, Chef Antonio.

Read more about Luca Cini – A Wine Story, here. 

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

Sing up for our newsletter



47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 (0) 83 095 3843, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

RL Magazine Issue 51 Cover

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@RealLifePhuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend