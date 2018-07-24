For some, it was just another evening, for those who flocked to Luca Cini – A Wine Story, it was a splendid evening full of incredible wine, delicious canapés and good company.

On July 17, the popular meeting spot in Cherng Talay’s Boat Avenue welcomed the Italian brand ambassador and export manager Luca Ardiri who brought along five friends – 3 red and two white.

On the reds side, the wine list for the evening included three labels from Tenute Silvio Nardi Winery: Turan DOC 2016, Rosso di Montalcino DOC 2014 and Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2013, while the whites were represented by Pinot Grigio DOC Mongris 2016 from Marco Felluga Winery and Sauvignon DOC Riserva 2013 from Russiz Superiore Winery.

The wines were more than matched by authentic Italian delicacies from Luca Cini’s newly appointed chef, Chef Antonio.

