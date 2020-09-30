Trisara’s Gastronomic Getaway

The award-winning resort will host a DineGoodDoGood weekend with a lineup of world-class chefs championing local produce.

Trisara’s culinary team is again bringing an exciting event to Phuket, where guests can enjoy a 3-night stay in one of the award-winning resort’s villa, all with private pool and ocean view, and dine with some of the nation’s leading chefs famous for championing local produce and sustainable dining.

From 10th – 13th October 2020, five acclaimed chefs will present a culinary feast at the Gastronomic Getaway Culinary Weekend at Trisara Phuket, celebrating the resort philosophy of #DineGoodDoGood.

Bo Songsi sa va and Dylan Jones : Bo.lan, Bangkok. 1 Michelin Star and 19 th Asia’s 50 Best, and Chef Bo was awarded Asia’s Best Female Chef in 2013. Authentic Thai cooking using only the tastiest, organic, locally sourced products

: Bo.lan, Bangkok. 1 Michelin Star and 19 Asia’s 50 Best, and Chef Bo was awarded Asia’s Best Female Chef in 2013. Authentic Thai cooking using only the tastiest, organic, locally sourced products Jim Ophorst : PRU Restaurant, Trisara Phuket. The island’s first and only Michelin Starred restaurant, serving eco-system inspired cuisine.

: PRU Restaurant, Trisara Phuket. The island’s first and only Michelin Starred restaurant, serving eco-system inspired cuisine. Chalee Kader : 100 Mahaseth, Bangkok. A Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded restaurant, that takes pride in showcasing “nose-to-tail” cuisine with a commitment to sourcing top-quality meats directly from local farmers

: 100 Mahaseth, Bangkok. A Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded restaurant, that takes pride in showcasing “nose-to-tail” cuisine with a commitment to sourcing top-quality meats directly from local farmers Kla Prakobkit : Seafood at Trisara. A Michelin Plate awarded restaurant; the cuisine showcase authentic Thai seafood cuisine inspired by recipes passed down generations

: Seafood at Trisara. A Michelin Plate awarded restaurant; the cuisine showcase authentic Thai seafood cuisine inspired by recipes passed down generations Chris Eiting: Hideaway by JAMPA. Originally from Locavore, 37th Asia’s 50 Best, and now leading Trisara’s latest culinary addition, showcasing zero waste cuisine and wood fire techniques.

On Saturday, 10th October, Chef Chris Eiting, will be at Hideaway by JAMPA and showcase his wood fire, local ingredients and zero waste cuisine at the resort beautiful farm, Pru Jampa. In an outdoor setting, guests will enjoy lunch over a 5-course menu surrounded by lakes. In the evening, the island first and only Michelin starred restaurant, PRU, led by Chef Jim Ophorst, will be serving a 6-course menu, inspired by the different ecosystems of Thailand, paired with the best natural and biodynamic wine pairings selected by Khun Benjawan Wisootsat, Managing Director from FIN Wine, Thailand’s pioneer and leading distributor of handcrafted boutique wines.

On Sunday 11th, Chef Kla Prakobkit will helm SUNDAYS, the resort’s signature Brunch of playful service, creative plating and fine beverages in collaboration with Chef Chalee Kader, who will present some of his creative dishes from 100 Mahaseth. In the evening, guests will have the chance to try Chef Bo Songsisava and Chef Dylan Jones of acclaimed Bo.lan restaurant Peranakan cuisine tasting menu showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Phuket island paired with biodynamic wines from FIN Wine.

On Monday 12th, the grand finale of the weekend will be “The Great BBQ Battle”, where Chef Bo, Chef Dylan, Chef Chalee and Chef Chris will get their hands-on wood fire cuisine. The four gastronomic artists will prepare an eight-hands collaborative BBQ dinner where Chef Bo and Chef Dylan will use only ingredients that swim, Chef Chalee only ingredients that have four legs and Chef Chris only ingredients that have wings.

Foodies can attend the events by booking the DineGoodDoGood weekend ”Gastronomic Getaway” package, which for 70,000++ provides 3 nights in the resort’s Ocean Junior Suite including breakfast and airport transfers, access to all the culinary events for 2 persons, complimentary Champagne on arrival, a unique chance to tour the resort’s farm in the company of all the chefs, as well as complimentary 15-minute professional photographer by the resort in house studio, DDen, for the perfect Instagram moment. Guests will also receive a 20% discount on treatments at the resort’s award-winning Jara Wellness.

Seats for each event will also be available separately, but reservations are essential and can be made by contacting fb@trisara.com where detailed information and prices of all the events will be provided.

For more information about this special offer or to make a reservation, please contact Trisara on email reservations@trisara.com or Telephone +66 76-310-300