Trisara’s Culinary Series: Bikini X Trisara

Chef Jethro Vincent & Arey Barker from Bikini restaurant in Bali bring a desire to re-imagine fine dining and strip back the formality with two days of creative dining.

Bikini, Bites & Beverages

This evening’s event will feature a selection of playful, handcrafted cocktails created by head mixologist Arey Barker. Expect fruity florals, bitter-sweet and punchy flavours throughout the evening, with the perfect accompaniment of canapes designed to introduce Bikini’s creative cuisine.

Date: 28th February
Time: 6pm – 10pm
Location: Trisara Beach
Price: THB2,500++ per person for free flow cocktails and canapés

 

Feed Me

Saturday’s event will feature a five-course ‘Feed Me’ menu designed for shared-plate dining with matching cocktails. Expect a unique collision of technique and flavours throughout the evening, celebrating contrast, artful plating and pocket rocket flavours. It will be ‘an evening of fun and creativity rather than a night with white tablecloths and polite conversation’.

Date: 29th February
Time: 7pm – 10pm
Location: Trisara Beach
Price: THB3,900++ per person, 5-course menu with cocktail experience
Seats are limited (reservations essential)

 

 

