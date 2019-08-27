The Return of Kata Rock’s Signature Brunch & Pool Party

What could be better than brunch on a Saturday? A pool party? I’d like to propose both!

Where would one find this combination, you ask? Lucky for you, our friends at Kata Rocks are bringing back their signature Brunch & Pool Party!

Between you reading this article and this Saturday the 31st August, you can look forward to a day of exquisite cuisine, sensational entertainment and the best cocktails in Phuket. All on the edge of Kata Rock’s stunning 35m infinity-edge pool.

The brunch Pool Parties will be held on the last Saturday of every month till December. Bring your friends and family for a full day of good food, good people and a good time at an event legendary for its stylish party atmosphere.

For more details, call 076 370 777 or email dining@katarocks.com, or make a reservation here.