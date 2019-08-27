The Return of Kata Rock’s Signature Brunch & Pool Party

What could be better than brunch on a Saturday? A pool party? I’d like to propose both!

Where would one find this combination, you ask? Lucky for you, our friends at Kata Rocks are bringing back their signature Brunch & Pool Party!

KR Brunch and Pool Party Aerial

Between you reading this article and this Saturday the 31st August, you can look forward to a day of exquisite cuisine, sensational entertainment and the best cocktails in Phuket. All on the edge of Kata Rock’s stunning 35m infinity-edge pool.

KR Brunch and Pool Party Wine

The brunch Pool Parties will be held on the last Saturday of every month till December. Bring your friends and family for a full day of good food, good people and a good time at an event legendary for its stylish party atmosphere.

For more details, call 076 370 777 or email dining@katarocks.com, or make a reservation here.

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

