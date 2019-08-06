“The Remembrance” – Art Exhibition Launch Photo Gallery

Kata Rocks, in collaboration with Latitudes Magazine, hosted the launch of an Art exhibition on Friday 19th July, featuring the highly talented work of prominent Thai artist Narath Boriboonhiranthana.

Her work explores the intersection of Art Nouveau and traditional Thai art. From delicate paper cut art pieces, Narath is inspired by her personal history and vivid imagination.

This invitation-only launch event was attended by art enthusiasts from around the Island. The signature Kata Rocks Gin was served alongside gourmet canapés – a superb accompaniment to the intricate beauty of the art pieces on display.

Guests are welcome to visit the exhibition, which is open until the 20th of August 2019.

Browse through the photo gallery below for a look in to the evening that was.

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

