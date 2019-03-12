Last Saturday a mix of Thai socialites and heavyweights, local expats and media descended on the Level One at Dream Beach Club for an exclusive ASIA screening of the Studio 54 Documentary.

It turned out, however, to be more than just a night at the movies when, in true Studio 54 style, the revelers took over. As the dancing and partying heated up, the patrons opted to keep the music pumping, with the story of the legendary New York night club’s extravagance and hedonism leading up to its highly publicized demise, playing in the background.

But the Studio 54 connection did not end up with the moving pictures on the screen. Behind the decks that night was no other than original Studio 54 resident DJ and local Phuket icon Bert Bevans, who used this opportunity to exchange stories with guests, who had actually been to the infamous club and other Studio 54 enthusiasts.

“I was predominantly going for the screening, but was thrilled to end up getting a real-life account of Studio 54; chatting with Bert Bevans and hearing firsthand what it was like back then definitely made my night, “said a local Phuket resident Joanna Matlub.

The evening sea breeze off Layan Beach, the vintage imagery from the documentary celebrating the sensational and excessive lifestyle on the big screen, DJ Bert Bevans burned up the decks with music inspired by the era, followed by an impromptu fashion show by the patrons brought the tiniest bit of Studio 54 to Phuket shores for a perfect ending to the night.

