The 5th Thailand Yacht Show Starts Off

The fifth edition of the Thailand Yacht Show officially opened today, with Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana cutting the ribbon to the sound of ship horns going off in the berths of the Royal Phuket Marina. Preceded by a traditional Thai clapping performance, the opening ceremony started the four-day on-water exhibition of over 50 luxury yachts and boats. Surrounding the marina waters are exhibits from various luxury lifestyle outlets and suppliers, high-end industry providers and a myriad of food and dining options.

The event’s fifth iteration is indeed a showcase of Phuket’s luxury lifestyle offering. It goes far to place the island on the map as the primary Asian destination in the global yachting arena. It’s evident in the turnout on what is just day 1 of the four-day showcase, the sheer number of yachts on display and the quality and variety of exhibitors lining the exhibition walkways.

The world-class selection of yachts and boats featured will keep all nautical lifestyle lovers engaged. Well-known dealer Simpson Marine has on display models from renowned boatyards such as San Lorenzo, Monte Carlo Yachts, Benneteau, Fairline Yachts and more. Leading superyacht broker and Ferretti dealer Lee Marine’s lineup on show include Northrop & Johnson vessels and Custom Line Riva and Riviera.

Boat Lagoon has a Thailand Premiere, the special edition Princess Y85 – a collaboration between Pininfarina and Princess design studio. Also on their lineup is the stunning Sacs Rebel 47 from Sacs and the Cap Camarat10.5Wa from Jeanneau – another Thailand Premiere. Multihull Solutions will feature Asian and world premieres from NEEL Trimarans and Asia Catamarans. At the same time, first-time exhibitor Asia Yachting will present their offerings from Monte Carlo and Prestige Yachts. The famed boat builder Azimut Yachts presents two new models alongside the British brand Sunseeker, who will offer their front-line showpiece yacht.

Visitors to Thailand’s premier experiential yachting event will rejoice at the highlight for this year’s additions – the Floating Bar nestled in the heart of the marina. Guests will not be in want for entertainment, with the interactive demonstrations, Children’s Day events, live music, fashion show, art exhibitions and of course, the full range of food and beverage offerings.