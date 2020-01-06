Thailand Yacht Show 2020 – What to Look Forward To

The fifth edition of the Thailand Yacht Show is set to take place at Royal Phuket Marina from 9th- 12th January 2020 during the island’s peak visitor season. Targeting yachting aficionados and wealthy lifestyle enthusiasts from all over the region, the Thailand Yacht Show is a crucial marketing platform and revenue generator for the local industry. The event also positions Thailand in its rightful place as the primary Asian destination in the global yachting arena.

Over four days, just after the New Year, the yacht show turns the marina into a bustling hub for all things luxury – highlighting Phuket as Asia’s premier cruising destination and a maritime haven for leisure boating enthusiasts. The on-water display is a first-class array of luxury yacht models, including several premieres, from the region’s leading brokers and the world’s most prominent boat builders. The exhibitor line-up includes all the best-known brands, charter agencies, high-end property developers and leading names in the automotive, hospitality and food and beverage industries. A healthy mix of high-net-worth buyers, sellers and aspiring yacht owners with an appetite to spend will be present meet them.

TYS will once again attract the leading names in the marine and luxury lifestyle industries. Speaking of their in-water display, Richard Allen, General Manager of Simpson Marine, said “We are very pleased with our confirmed line-up at the 2020 Thailand Yacht Show. We will present six yachts, including at least three Asia Premieres – a great achievement and a showcase of Simpson Marine’s rich portfolio of the world’s leading brands. There will be something for everyone, with models from San Lorenzo, Monte Carlo Yachts, Fairline Yachts, Benneteau, Lagoon Catamarans, and Aquila Power Catamarans. In addition, we will be promoting our own services with great offers on Yacht Charter both in Thailand and the rest of the world. Our Yacht Care Team will have packages for yacht owners seeking care-free ownership and we will also offer advice on yacht registration, as Simpson Marine is an authorised agent for the Langkawi Yacht Registry. As with every year, the show is a great chance to meet new and existing owners and yachting enthusiasts from Thailand and abroad. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Leading superyacht broker and Ferretti dealer Lee Marine will be displaying Asia Premières from Custom Line, Riva and Riviera, as well as two large yachts under the Northrop & Johnson flag. CEO Joshua Lee commented: “We are continuing to support the Thailand Yacht Show as it is the main platform for our industry here. We believe the show organiser’s efforts to open Thailand to foreign superyacht tourism will one day be rewarded, and we, most of all- Thailand, will all benefit hugely from that.”

Boat Lagoon Yachting will showcase a Thailand premiere, the Princess Y85, a special edition from a collaboration between Pininfarina and Princess design studio, with the latest in technology and advanced build-quality Princess is known for, as well as another new special edition, the Princess F62. The company is also the distributor of the fabulous ocean-going luxury RIBS from Sacs Marine and will be presenting a Sacs Rebel 47, the flagship of the Sacs range and the most stylish and luxurious 15m RIB on the market. Completing their front-row line-up is the Jeanneau Cap Camarat10.5Wa – another Thailand premiere.

One of Thailand’s major dealers of ever-more popular sailing and power catamarans, Multihull Solutions, will present Asian and world premieres from NEEL Trimarans and Asia Catamarans respectively. Looking forward to the 5th edition of TYS is General Manager Andrew de Bruin: “We have some terrific boats at TYS this year, and we’re finding the market demand for our speciality catamarans keeps on growing. We’ve always had good results from this show, and it’s really important that everyone continues to support – one day it will grow into something really special for the region.”

First time exhibitor at TYS 2020 is Asia Yachting, the fast-growing and highly successful dealer of Monte Carlo Yachts and Prestige Yachts from Hong Kong, now with an extended territory including Thailand and Singapore. CEO Olivier Besson is enthusiastic about the opportunities in the region that the Thailand and Singapore Yacht Shows present. “We are excited to be opening a new office in Phuket which will enable us to focus on sales in South East Asia, where we expect the market to grow considerably over the next few years. We are aware of all the efforts that TYS and SYS show organisers Verventia have been putting into developing the industry here, and we are delighted to support that effort – and hopefully make a few sales!”

Lovers of all things Italian will rejoice as famed boat builder Azimut Yachts will display two brand-new models, and another highly successful British Brand Sunseeker will also have a front-line showpiece yacht to demonstrate the ultimate in high-fashion luxury boating.

Visitors to the Thailand Yacht Show 2020 will find a whole host of new features, including interactive demonstrations, special Children’s Day events, art exhibitions and an artistic masterclass, live music, fashion shows and a veritable smorgasbord of food and beverage options – including our brand new Floating Bar in the heart of the marina.

The show’s main draw, of course, is the world-class selection of yachts and boats of all shapes and sizes for visitors to admire and, no matter what your budget, to charter or purchase! From small sailboats to superyachts, RIB’s to jet-skis, navigation systems and chandlery to the latest water-sports toys, it’s all there. The Thailand Yacht Show is an immersive experience – offering the opportunity for first-timers to participate in the excitement of sailing a yacht from our Demonstration Platform.

The private island of Koh Rang Noi, only a short tender ride from the main exhibition, is the magnificent venue for our Welcome Party on Thursday 9th January, and will once again be the backdrop to our Superyacht Hub, showcasing a selection of international superyachts at anchor.

CEO of event organiser Verventia, Andy Treadwell, is optimistic about the future for Phuket as a hub for high-spending yacht tourism and the yachting industry in Asia: “Phuket is now recognised as the centre of one of the most beautiful yachting destinations in the world – the ASEAN seas rank alongside the Mediterranean and the Caribbean holiday cruising grounds. This should rightfully be the principal hub for boating and yacht tourism in Asia, known not just for its superb landscapes and seascapes, its tropical islands, clear waters and coral reefs, but also for its world-class facilities, marinas, hospitality and service,” he says. “A successful Thailand Yacht Show is important to the local boating fraternity as an ongoing link between brands, dealers, brokers, and local service providers to new industry contacts and new buyers – so we need support from all stakeholders. By joining together in a cohesive industry gathering, we can build an ever-growing show, delivering real results in a burgeoning marketplace that we should be driving ourselves.“