Saturday fun at Kata Rocks

Fresh air, sunshine, the clear blue water of Kata Rocks‘ famous infinity pool, music, food and of course, friends – these were the ingredients brought together at the resort’s Signature Brunch Pool Party this past weekend.

We were invited over for the weekend’s fun and dining, and can’t say how much of a good time we had. The brunch and pool party’s entertainment was as always, a hit, and paired with the sumptuous selection of food and drink, made for a solid afternoon out.

Check out the event gallery below, and be sure to reserve your spot for the next one in August. Kata Rocks plays host to several other exciting events and specials, so keep up with the resort by following them on Facebook or visiting their website.