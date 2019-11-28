Spectacular Beach BBQ At Intercontinental Phuket Adds Flair To Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous

KAMALA BEACH BBQ

The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR) is delighted to unveil the new location of our annual beach BBQ. This year, this exclusive event will be held at the InterContinental Phuket Resort, Kamala Beach on Friday 13 December. This gem of a resort is an idyllic location for what has become one of the KRSR’s most popular events; with its spectacular beachfront location, nestled in an enclosed bay and surrounded by forested hills. Benetti will be hosting a popup spa during the event, offering attendees a wellness opportunity that perfectly complements the serene setting.

CHARITY GALA EVENT OF THE YEAR

The highly anticipated ‘Soiree by the Sea’, elegant sit-down charity gala will be held on Saturday 14 December 2019. The event is sponsored by Leading Yachts of the World. It will feature spectacular entertainment throughout the night, with all proceeds going towards supporting The International SeaKeepers Society (participating for the second consecutive year) and Phuket-based Oceans For All. Tickets are limited and priced at THB 7,950, so be sure to reserve your seats today by contacting marketing@infiniteluxury.com.

In partnership with The International SeaKeepers Society and Oceans For All, the KRSR is also proud to organise a unique, educational beach clean-up and yoga session on 7 December as part of its pre-event charity and sustainable development initiative.

WELCOME CRUISE ONBOARD CATAMARAN ‘LOBSTER’

On Thursday 12 December, VIPs, guests and media arriving for the KRSR will be treated to one-of-a-kind welcome experience onboard ‘Lobster Yacht Phuket’, Thailand’s largest and coolest catamaran. Held in partnership with Seven Marine Phuket, guests will enjoy a picturesque off-shore view of Kata Rocks and its surroundings, while sampling bespoke cocktails and canapés accompanied by curated sounds from Kata Rocks’ Resident DJ Wii. The unique 10.30 am to 1 pm welcome experience kickstarts a series of events and happenings over four days at KRSR 2019.

KRSR ART FOR CONSERVATION

The KRSR, together with Aries Murano, are organising a private viewing cocktail party on Saturday 14 December from 5 to 6:30 pm featuring a collection of yachting inspired artwork. Aries Murano is hosting the event to showcase Italian made art and designer objects that offer a perspective on contemporary living.

Also on showcase will be The Fin Arts, which combine art and marine conservation to help endangered sharks by painting a better future for them. Elephant Parade will showcase its life-size, baby elephant statues that raise awareness about elephant preservation. Also, International Luxury Living will exhibit a first-class sleeping experience with their custom-crafted mattresses. Ideal for private villas, and luxury yachts.

STRIKING FLEET OF EPIC YACHTS

An impressive fleet of elite yachts is preparing to drop anchor off Kata Rocks, making it the largest ever gathering of superyachts at the KRSR to date. This year the fleet includes SY Dallinghoo Schooner, MY Nymphaea, MY Lobster, SY Warwick Shahtoosh, MY Princess 82, and MY Maha Bhetra to name just a few. The KRSR is also pleased to welcome Sunseeker Yachts for the first time to the 2019 edition. Sunseeker is bringing its most extensive collection of superyachts to the KRSR in addition to hosting the superyacht owner’s dinner.

To register your yacht, please contact marketing@infiniteluxury.com and learn how you can join Asia’s most prestigious superyacht event.