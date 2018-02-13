Six things not to miss at the Thailand Yacht Shown 2018

The upcoming third edition of the Thailand Yacht Show is gearing up to take place at the stunning Ao Po Grand Marina from 22 to 25 February 2018 and promises a truly hands-on experience for all.

Over the four days of the Show, visitors will take part in a range of activities on land and in the water, providing everyone with the opportunity to experience yachting, water sports, and luxury boating in one of the world’s most beautiful settings.

Here are the top attractions not to be missed during the Show: