Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2017

The second Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR) brought some of the most important global yachting industry players to Phuket. From 8 to 10 December 2017, the world’s leading luxury yachting brands, prestigious shipyards, brokerage houses and a number of superyacht owners came together for three days of exclusive parties, celebrations and networking events.

From left to right Lady Chistine, Lady Kathryn, Darling

“The KRSR 2017 is proud to have attracted the most prestigious brands from the yachting world including Feadship and Royal Huisman – brands that normally only showcase together in Monaco and Fort Lauderdale,” said Richard Pope, CEO at Kata Rocks and Infinite Luxury. “To have these brands supporting the KRSR will only help to generate increased interest in Phuket, Thailand and Asia as a world-class superyachting destination,” he added.

Overlooking the attending superyachts

Once again, the seascape spreading in front of the Kata Rocks resort was dotted with magnificent yachts of which more than 20 assembled for this year’s rendezvous, exceeding last year’s attendance. Top yachts included Feadship’s 70-metre MY Lady Christine that showcased a radically different exterior design from De Voogt Naval Architects; the 52-metre Phinisi Schooner SY Zen, Burgess’ 51-metre MY Northern Sun, 32-metre MY Princess Sauvage, two Monte Carlo 86 yachts and MY Grace, the 2017 Sunseeker Manhattan 66.

Left to right Monte Carlo 86 and Aquarius S

The 2017 KRSR comprised a multitude of parties, private dinners, exclusive food and drink tastings, superyacht brunch cruises, and much more. Some of the stand out events included an exclusive brunch hosted by Royal Huisman to celebrate the Asia launch of its new ‘Pura’ concept – a radical custom sailing yacht solution that shortens delivery time to owners.

Northern Sun

Contest Yachts, a worldwide leader in custom-built sail yachts, celebrated its Asia launch with a special cocktail party. “We are very impressed by the rapid growth and significance of the KRSR and the decision to attend the event for its launch was a win-win for all,” said Arjen Conijn, Contest Yachts CEO.

Kings Cup Experience

Watercraft manufacturers Seajet also made its worldwide debut at the KRSR, showcasing the state-of-the-art jet watercrafts ‘Marlin’ and ‘Stingray’ for the first time. Seajet, which will start production in February 2018, generously donated a Stingray for a silent charity auction that raised US$ 5,500 (185,000 baht) with all proceeds going to the Phuket Youth Sailing Club.

Champagne Media Breakfast on day 3 in Kata Rocks’ Penthouse Villa2

Feadship, co-sponsor of the KRSR, hosted an owners’ dinner that brought together a curated group of superyacht owners and other discerning guests for an evening of fine dining. Feadship Brand Director Farouk Nefzi ‎said: “As co-sponsors, Feadship has always believed in the Asia region as we have quite a few Asian clients. We’ve build a trustworthy relationship with them and the KRSR is great brand fit with Feadship.”

Kata Rocks
Kata Rocks by Night

Other events included a beach BBQ at The Surin Phuket, cocktail sessions on MY Northern Sun and the MY Princess Sauvage, and Northrop & Johnson’s sunset cruise onboard the sleek Zeelander. Guests were able to step onboard the participating superyachts during the ‘yacht hop’ and experience SeaDoo’s latest in marine sports toys during ‘Big Boys Toy’s’, and the newly added ‘King’s Cup Superyacht Experience’.

SeaDoo presents Big Boys Toys3

The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous welcomed numerous VIP guests including, 30 superyacht owners, celebrities and captains of industry to its jam-packed schedule of events that climaxed with the Charter Season Opening Party. Guests were treated to a lavish gala party, live band, and a special stage performance including a surprise appearance by Thailand’s celebrity singer Tata Young and spectacular fireworks over the Andaman Sea.

Overlooking the attending superyachts from Kata Rocks’ iconic infinity pool

Next year’s KRSR is scheduled for 7 to 9 December 2018. What to expect? With organizers committed to making the KRSR a major event in the region – more!

Learn more on katarockssuperyachtrendezvous.com

 

