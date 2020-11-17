Saturday Social at the Nai Harn

The Setting

Now in its 5th week, Saturday Social transforms Cosmo restaurant at The Nai Harn into a sophisticated, stylish setting to start your weekend. As you enter Cosmo, you are immediately greeted by the stunning views looking out towards the turquoise ocean, across Ko Man island and far beyond. The view is noteworthy, so a smart spot to host this Saturday edition to the area.

The Vibe

The always smiling Eric Canham has returned to The Nai Harn this season. This South African singer and songwriter succeeded in serenading the diners with his soulful voice and music covers of Bob Marley, John Legend, Eric Clapton, Seal and more. He worked the room with effortless style and was a lovely addition to the lunch.

The Concept

Executive Chef Mark Jones keeps things fresh by rotating three different menus which he has lovingly put together over the weeks. With any of these 3-course menus, you get the chance to select an appetizer, main dish and dessert (if you have any space left!). All this alongside a small but decent selection of wines or prosecco and a variety of teas and coffee for afterwards.

The Menu

CHOICE OF APPETIZERS

Leek & Port Philip Bay Mussel Velouté

(Cream velouté of potato, leeks, sweet corn, tarragon & Port Philip Mussels)

OR

Carpaccio of Salt Baked Beetroot

(Salt baked beetroot, goats cheese, candied walnuts, aged balsamic and Maldon sea salt)

OR

Crudo of Finely Sliced Sea Bass

(Raw fennel, green apple, Ikura, lime, extra virgin olive oil and coriander)

CHOICE OF MAIN COURSES

Steak and Egg

(In-house cure Kurobuta gammon style pork loin steak, crushed peas, slow roasted duck fat cooked potato fondant and free range duck egg)

OR

Risotto of Roasted Pumpkin

(Finished with blue cheese, roasted pumpkin seends and oil)

Pan Roasted Sea Bass

(Potato gnocchi, chorizo, sugar snap peas, sun blush tomatoes, black olive and basil oil)

CHOICE OF DESSERTS

Roasted Caramelised Banana Finished with Dark Rum

(Crumble, rum and raisin ice cream, Dulce de leche and sea salt)

Classic Torched Lemon Meringue

(Pate sucre, filled with lemon curd topped with Italian meringue and raspberry textures)

Chef Selection of Ice Cream & Sorbets

Highlight Dishes

The carpaccio of beetroot appetizer was presented as a work of art; gorgeous, and it was clear from the outset (and all the other dishes served), that Chef Mark takes great pride in his food in terms of both flavour and appearance. The beetroot was vibrant, with layers of flavours coming from the nuts and goats cheese and gave diners an excellent vegetarian option. The Crudo of sea bass was bursting with zesty lime and coriander flavours and was a marvellous start to the meal.

For the main course, we enjoyed the creamy richness of the roasted pumpkin risotto, which was wintery and rich. In contrast, the pan-roasted sea bass was served with a deliciously crispy skin. It was a lighter choice with the vegetable accompaniments. Finally, the steak and eggs were done slightly differently as Chef Mark served a gammon style pork loin steak with naughty but nice duck fat potato fondant, completed with a free-range duck egg on top.

Although fully satisfied with the beautiful flavours and presentation we had received so far, we decided to make just a little bit more space and try the desserts! There was certainly a hit of rum from the roasted banana with iconic rum and raisin ice cream option which we enjoyed, and the nostalgic lemon meringue choice had lovely sharp notes of citrus coming through. All dishes really were culinary art, and the time taken to present each course in such a stunning manner was well received, and further added to the refined feeling of the lunch.

Our Experience

A beautiful setting overlooking the sea and live, sultry vibes by singer Eric Canham were the perfect backdrop for this Saturday Social lunch. Chef Mark took time out of the kitchen to meet diners personally, so we enjoyed getting to know more about him and complimented him on his delightful food and culinary art skills. Having been in Thailand for several years; first Bangkok then the last four years at The Nai Harn, Mark is well versed on local flavours, and this showed in various elements of his menu. Despite finding out he is originally from Shropshire in the UK, we still hadn’t left enough space to try the cheese platter (people from Shropshire tend to know their cheeses!) – Next time!

The service was generally attentive and friendly, and the drink options (although not vast, with only one red wine, white wine or Prosecco choice) were decent. For those looking for a bit more choice, they do also offer cocktails, aperitifs and digestifs at special rates throughout the lunch.

The Details

What – Saturday Social Lunch

Where – At Cosmo restaurant in The Nai Harn, Phuket

When – Every Saturday 12:30 pm – 3 pm

The Deal – Saturday Social is priced at 1,650 THB per person (includes food and free-flow drinks).

The Nai Harn also has a special accommodation offer if you chose to stay following your brunch. For only 1,250 THB you can stay in a Grand Ocean View Room, including breakfast for two.

Contact – For information and reservations please call +66 (0)7638 200

https://www.facebook.com/TheNaiHarn/?ref=page_internal

https://www.thenaiharn.com/