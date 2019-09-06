Runners rejoice! The MKMTF prepares for their 15th Fun Run and Half Marathon

The 15th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half Marathon looks to be the Biggest and Best yet

The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run has become a staple running event for Phuket in its last 14 iterations. This year’s annual event, in collaboration with JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, will feature a 3km family run, 5km fun run, 10.5km mini-marathon and the 21.1km half marathon, with the addition of a Virtual run and VIP, run for all distances. With the huge success of the 2018 event, organizers hope to see 4,500+ runners hit the road.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, which is committed to protecting the marine and coastal environment and ecosystems for the wellbeing of the sea turtles that nest in Mai Khao Beach and the surrounding areas.

Route

The starting point will be at the Phuket Gateway complex, from 05:00 onwards. The 21.1km half marathon will go northwest along the Haad Sai Kaew beach towards Thao Thep Krasatti bridge, passed rural road No. 3006, on to Pi Lai viewpoint area before looping back in front of Baba Beach Club and returning along the T. Baan Tha Nun to the iconic Sarasin bridge before finishing where it started.

Registration

Registration is open to all ages and will be a family, fun and fitness-oriented affair. To register, visit https://www.runlah.com/events/turtle19 – open until September 30th 2019.

5km fun run : 490 Baht per person

10.5km mini-marathon : 590 Baht per person

21.1km half marathon : 760 Baht per person

VIP all distances : 1590 Baht per person (guaranteed trophy)

3km family run : 1,590 Baht per family (2 adults and maximum 2 children aged under 12 years old)

To find out more about the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, or be a part of the event sponsorship, email info@maikhaomarineturtlefoundation.org or maikhaoturtlefoundation@gmail.com. You can also call +66 076 338040 or +66 076 338 000 ext. 3309.

Follow the updates on Facebook and online.

Visit the website on maikhaomarineturtlefoundation.org