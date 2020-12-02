RL joins the KRSR for 2020

Following five consecutive years of Kata Rocks’ Superyacht Rendezvous, Real Life in Phuket will again become an official media partner for the 6th iteration of this prestigious yachting event.

“The Superyacht Rendezvous confirms Phuket as Southeast Asia’s leading luxury yachting destination, and we’re proud to have been a part of its growth from the first event years ago.” Said Raisa Sheludkina, RL Magazine’s publisher. “The 2020 event promises to be nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the regions most opulent vessels and the gorgeous destinations in and around Phuket.”

This year’s event is spread over three days of sailing, cruising, dining, entertainment, networking and all-round fun. Thursday 10th November will kick off the programme with a resort hangout at Kata Rocks, a luxury tasting experience and Partners BBQ in the evening.

Friday will see partners and guests enjoy a two-hour cruise up the western coast of Phuket to Kamala beach, where a luxurious brunch rendezvous awaits at Intercontinental Resort Phuket. A cruise back down to Kata Rocks for a gorgeous sunset will close off day two.

Saturday 12th is the final day of this year’s programme, with the latest addition, the Kata Rocks Poker Run sending captains, crew and their vessels on a scenic cruise around the island, making stops to collect a series of cards for a complete set. The first boat back to Kata Rocks wins a trophy and exclusive prizes!

The 2020 invite-only KRSR is expected to see Southeast Asia’s Elite gather for three days of a grand, entertaining and informative event, while owners and manufacturers will have the opportunity to showcase the most exquisite superyachts the region has to offer ahead of the upcoming charter season.

For more information on this year’s event, be sure to sign up for the RL newsletter, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and keep an eye on our website for updates on all the news leading up to, during and after this spectacular calendar event.