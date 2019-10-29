Record Breaking “Kao Kon La Kao” Charity Run held at Laguna Phuket

Laguna Phuket played host to a staggering 13,000 Kao Kon La Kao registered charity runners this last weekend – breaking records as the highest participated mini-marathon event ever held in Southern Thailand.

The run was led by Thailand’s no. 1 rock star Artiwara (Toon) Kongmalai with runners flocking to the resort to raise funds for 7 hospitals in 5 provinces across southern Thailand.

The Kao Kon La Kao series already covered 300+ kilometres from Trang Province, through Krabi and Phang-Nga to Phuket over 4 days.

This last Sunday’s event started at 4am at the Laguna Grove, the resort’s largest outdoor events venue. Celebrity runners such as Warintorn “Great” Panhakarn, Teeradetch “Alek” Metawarayut, Rachawin “Koy” Wongwiriya, Big Ass band members and Rusameekae Fagerlund joined Toon and the registered runners as they made their way through the streets of Cherng Talay. Thousands of local villagers lined the streets to show their support and donate to the cause.

The finish line was XANA Beach Club, the stunning Bang Tao beachfront venue within Angsana Laguna Phuket. Runners arrived in a stunning sunset finish and an exclusive mini-concert to celebrate their philanthropic journey.

“Having hosted numerous mega-events like the annual Laguna Phuket triathlon and marathons, concerts and DJ functions at both Laguna Grove and XANA Beach Club, we were excited and confident to be the selected venue host of this meaningful mega run for our long-term charity partner Kao Kon La Kao,” enthused Ravi Chandran, Executive Vice President of Banyan Tree Holdings and Managing Director of Laguna Phuket.

“Congratulations to Kao, Toon and all charity runners on the huge success today! As a member of the Phuket community and in line with our Group’s ethos of empowering people, I’d like to thank Toon for his dedication behind all of Kao’s endeavours that have helped hospitals in Thailand and inspired a healthy lifestyle since his first charity run in 2016” he concluded.

As of Monday, Kao Kon La Kao – Southern, raised 36 million baht for 7 hospitals in 5 southern provinces in Thailand including Phuket. Fundraising for the South series continues at www.kaokonlakao.com and partnered platforms till the launch of Kao Kon La Kao – Northern Series later this year.

