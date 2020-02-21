Raising the Bar – Thailand Yacht Show 2020

Held at the Royal Phuket marina from the 9th to 12th January, the 2020 Thailand Yacht show pulled in just shy of 5,000 people over the four days of exhibitions and the fantastic entertainment schedule.

The event pulled the Thai yachting community in a show of strength and the region’s growing community of on-water lifestyle enthusiasts. This year, the event consolidated its place as the foremost marketing platform and revenue generator for the local industry. It took strides in positioning Thailand in its rightful place as the primary Asian destination in the global yachting arena.

Over the four days, the “small but perfectly-formed” marina was transformed into a bustling schedule of entertainment and an impressive showcase of luxury products. The on-water display was a first-class line-up of luxury yacht models, including 12 Asian and World premieres from the region’s leading brokers and some of the most prominent boat builders from around the globe. Also, several brokers chose the Thailand Yacht Show as the location to announce their new regional dealer partnerships – a great honour for the Show and an exciting surprise for our visitors.

“Despite difficult circumstances and a short time frame, TYS 2020 was the best year yet – as attested by almost 5,000 visitors, over 100 exhibitors and brands and a dozen or so yacht sales confirmed by several exhibitors both during and shortly after the Show,” said Co-Founder & CEO, Andy Treadwell. “TYS continues to help drive the growth of the region’s wonderful maritime industry and the huge economic benefits it will bring to local communities. But we can do much better. If everyone joins together in a cohesive industry gathering, and with more sponsorship support for a proper Asia-wide marketing campaign, we can build an ever-growing show that delivers real results in a burgeoning marketplace that we should be driving ourselves.”

With 100 participating, the exhibitor line-up was at an all-time high. A ranging list of industries including marine leisure, high-end property developers, leading names in the automotive industry, luxury jewellery, hospitality food and beverages catered to the diverse tastes, expectations and requirements of the event’s attendees.

2021 promises to be an even better show, with dates yet to be announced. Keep up to date by following @thaiyachtshow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visiting thailandyachtshow.com