Phuket’s Top 6 New Year’s Parties

At the peak of high season, Phuket sees well in excess of 1,000,000 visitors a year. All these visitors come to the island to experience the sun, the sea, the cuisine and of course, the nightlife.

We’ve worked with our close partners to bring you the most exciting Festive Season promotions and events happening across Phuket. Check out the top five here, and discover more of the island’s festivities this holiday season!

Kata Rocks

To tie off their spectacular festive season calendar, Everything Whimsically Nice is Kata Rocks’ New Years Eve Gala Party. With prizes for the best-dressed guest, you’re encouraged to arrive in style at this Alice in Wonderland themed party. Enjoy welcome cocktails at 7 pm, and from 8 pm onwards a dining experience paired with themed performances and breathtaking entertainment.

Cafe Del Mar

“Bye Bye 2019 & Good Morning 2020”. Bring in the New Year in the signature Café Del Mar spirit of celebration. An exceptional music program, aerial performances, fireworks on the beach and the 2020 countdown party are all in store this New Years at one of Phuket’s most iconic venues.

Dream Beach Club Hangover Pool Party

Following their epic Kandiland New Years Eve Party – check out page 13 – Dream’s Hangover Pool Party will be held at the main pool for you to enjoy the first day of the New Year. Expect a spectacular performance from DJ Steve with special drink offers and multiple live cooking stations including BBQ, noodles and more.

Paradise Beach

Bring in the new year barefoot at Paradise Beach. The Full Moon Festival promises to be the biggest countdown festival in Phuket, with lead act Danny Avila taking you into 2020. The after-party will carry on at Illuzion’s underground electronic dance music hub, Shelter.

Trisara

For a classy evening, head up to Trisara. Their New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner is the most intimate, elegant way to bring in the new year under the stars. Enjoy the finest live cooking stations with live jazz music, the Island’s best DJ and a spectacular fireworks display at midnight.

Catch Beach Club

For the most fabulous New Year’s experience, Catch Beach Club is the place to be. Enjoy music from their resident DJs, vocals by Jay Sebag, fireworks, celebrations and more.