Everyone loves a great burger! 😍🍔

The perfect ratio of burger to bun, the selection of choice ingredients and the overall personality of the burger maestro are all major factors in determining whether any hamburger is worthy of the label “Phuket’s Best Burger”

Phuket’s Best Burger 5, Saturday 30th March from 4pm at Boat Lagoon Marina, on the grass area at the front of the marina opposite SCB bank and Villa Market – FREE entry!

Read about the last year’s winner HERE