Christmas Day Brunch

Dream Beach Club

Dec 25, 12:00-16:00

Adult Brunch THB 2,500++, Kids Under 7yo Free, Kids 7-11yo receive 50% Discount, Add Free Flow to Brunch THB 1500++ (12pm – 4pm) House Wine, Local Beer & Soft Drink.

Celebrate an indulgent Christmas Day with your family or friends over an extravagant festive Christmas Brunch at Dream Beach Club.

Featuring an exclusive dj set by Russell Small | FREEMASONS ! whose remixes include Beyonce, Shakira, Kelly Rowland, Kylie Minogue, Whitney Houston & Luther Vandross. Followed by Dream’s resident DJs, Live musicians, Dream Dancers & Dream B-Boys and more! Complimentary Pick Up Service Provided!

For Pick up service, Table & Sunbed Bookings call +66 (0) 98 048 3500 or email reservations@dreambeachclub.com. Limited seats available for pick up service. Based on first come, first serve basis.

White & Gold NYE Countdown Party

Dream Beach Club

Dec, 31, from 19:00-02:00

NYE VIP and Party Packages from THB 35,000 ++ for 4 persons, Including **FREE FLOW PREMIUM BAR (9pm – 1am, Entry from 9pm). NYE Gala Dinner THB 5900 ++ (Advance booking required 7pm – 10pm) NYE Entry Ticket THB 2000 NET (Including 1 Complimentary Drink, Entry from 10pm)

The countdown party of the year, with the biggest international line up in Phuket!! ‘Feat world exclusive performance by’ F A I T H L E S S (DJ SET) ‘Over 15 Million Record Sales Worldwide’ + ERROL REID – LIVE, AXWELL / SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, WARRIOR GROOVES, LIVE PERCUSSION / DJ PERFORMANCE. Plus – Aerial & Dance Performances, Live Musicians, Signature Dream Dancers & Entertainers and Countdown Fireworks Show. And a chance to win a Holiday for 2 to New York Including return flights, 4 nights in Dream Downtown Hotel and VIP Entry to PHD Lounge.

For further information on VIP Packages, Menus or to book Contact reservations team on +66 (0) 98 048 3500 or reservations@dreambeachclub.com

NYE PARTY with PROK | FITCH

Catch Beach Club

DEC 31 from 22:00-02:00

SVIP Sofa Table – THB 500,000 per table (up to 10 people) Free-flow Crystal, Premium Spirit, Premium Raw Bar; VVIP Sofa Table – THB 300,000 per table (up to 10 people) Free-flow Roederer, Premium Spirit, Premium Raw Bar; VIP Sofa Table – THB 150,000 per table (up to 8 people) Free-flow Roederer, Premium Spirit, Raw Bar; Pool Sala – THB 100,000 per table (up to 6 people) Free-flow Roederer, Premium Spirit; VIP Cocktails Table – THB 80,000 per table (up to 10 people) 1 bottle of 1.5 L Crystal, 1 bottle of 0.70 L Belvedere; Cocktails Table – THB 60,000 per table (up to 10 people); 1 bottle of 1.5 L Roederer, 1 bottle of 1.75 L Belvedere

Countdown starts now! An epic NYE Extravaganza party on the beach with Sensational entertainment spread on five stages. Enjoy this glorious day with us. Enjoy a full spectrum of the “crème de la crème” entertainment, dancers, DJs, performances and shows with the year’s cherry on the cake: London’s House duo Prok & Fitch

For booking contact book@catchbeachclub.com or 065 348 2017

Russian XMAS with Andrey Exx

Catch Beach Club

JAN 6, from 22:00-02:00

For Booking contact book@catchbeachclub.com or 065 348 2017

NYE 2019 Celebration

Café Del Mar

DEC 31, from 23:00-03:00

Entrance Fee: 2000 thb net / pers

Bye Bye 2018 & Good Morning 2019 ….

New Year’s Evening Celebration to 2019 at Cafe Del Mar Phuket

Monday 31st of December 2018. Music by : Joe Gradante | Nicola Vega | Sam Sparacio | Dj Man | Dj Kay. Show : Aerial performance | Fireworks on the beach | Dancers | 2019 Countdown Party.

For booking contact 061 359 5500 or info@cafedelmarphuket.com

NYE 2019 Gala Dinner Buffet

Cafe del Mar

DEC 31, from 20:00-23:30

Price 5 950 the nett per Person. 2 Persons at 19.990 thb net including 1 bottle of house wine & 1 bottle of piper Heidsieck champagne

See the complete menu here. For more info & bookings call +66 (0) 61 359 5500 or email info@cafedelmarphuket.com

XANA Countdown Party

Xana Beach Club

DEC 31 from 22:00-01:00

THB 1,000 Nett per person includes a glass of house wine or bubbly

Countdown in style from 10pm onwards, dazzling fireworks show, groovy music from the celebrity DJ ‘Lady Lee’ and a complimentary glass of bubbly or house wine to toast to success in 2019 as the clock strikes midnight. After the countdown, guests are invited to join the after-party, led by DJs.

New Year’s Gala & Afterparty at Baba Beach Club Phuket

Baba Beach Club Phuket

DEC 31 from 17:00-02:00

THB 7,999++ per person includes our exclusive family style dinner, complimentary free flow non-alcoholic drinks & one bottle of 750ml Louis Roederer per couple. THB 2,999++ per child (4 to 12 years old) includes complimentary free flow non-alcoholic drinks throughout the evening. Afterparty 10:30 pm till late. THB 2,000 net per person. Price includes a glass of sparkling wine (no seat guaranteed).

Sending off 2018 and welcome 2019, in a signature Baba Beach Club style at our New Year’s Gala with a mouth-watering family-style spread of dishes. With live performances from top DJs, majestic fireworks, live acts, signature cocktails, and mesmerizing beach views of Natai beach setting the tone to party the night away.

Entertainment line-up:

5-8pm – DJ Ben

8-11pm – Sonderboy

11 pm onwards – Wildealer

For more information & bookings,call +66 76 429 388 or email phuket@bababeachclub.com

Circoloco Thailand

Baba Beach Club

JAN 19 2PM-2AM

On Saturday, January 19th 2019, Circoloco arrives in Thailand for a one-off event at the award-winning Baba Beach Club in Phuket. This marks the first time that Circoloco has hosted an event in Southeast Asia, and perfectly coincides with their 20th anniversary. Working with local communities and supporting local artists, this collaboration aims to create a space where the international and local music scenes converge, contributing to the development of Thailand’s underground music scene. The vision is to bring both sustainability and music to the forefront, invoking mindfulness for the environment and our natural surroundings, through the use of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials throughout the event.

For tickets click here

New Year’s Eve 2019 with Danny Avila

Illuzion Phuket

DEC 31 from 21:00-01:00

Prepare yourselves to be part of the very last and unforgettable experience of 2018 with ILLUZION Phuket and begin the New Year at the top venue in Thailand with Danny Avila (#38 TOP100 DJs by DJ MAG).

For tickets click here. For VIP Reservations call +66 (0) 935.834.766 or email rsvn@illuzionphuket.com