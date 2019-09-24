PHIST: People, Planet, Phuket

People, Planet, Phuket. The tagline for this year’s PHIST was well represented by all the hotels, businesses, schools and exhibitors gathered at Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort yesterday.

The forum brought together members of Southeast Asia’s hospitality industry in a drive to take on the environmental challenges facing resort destinations across the region.

Local and international experts in tourism and sustainability who sat on panel discussions included Rain Hamdi, Asia Editor at Skift; Sharry Sun, Global Head of Brand at Travelzoo; Jesper Palmqvist, STR’s Area Director for Asia Pacific; Ang Choo Pin, Senior Director of Government & Corporate Affairs at Expedia; Guy Heywood, Chief Operating Officer at Six Senses Resorts Spas and Franck Droin, Hotel Manager at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

Topics ranged from destination management and development, ocean health and over-tourism to hotel operations and community tourism. Guests at the event were able to attend workshops for hotel developers, social enterprises and green champions. The exhibition area featured eco-suppliers of cleaning products, composting machinery, bottling, furnishing and more. This allowed hoteliers and local businesses to interact with and secure new sources to help them achieve their sustainability goals.

The forum was also used as a launchpad for the Great Big Green Hotel Guide – a publication put together by the 74 member hotels of the Phuket Hotels Association. The book is a user manual of environmental practices and case studies, which is available for free. It will serve as a guide to hotels and resorts across Asia.

“Refill Not Landfill” by Thai rap duo Rattanachot Srikhongmuang and Kanthep Srikhonmuang was the video selected as winner of Green Beat 60. The contest calls on eco-warriors of all ages to submit 60s videos highlighting crucial environmental matters.

To find out more about PHIST, and how you can be a part of their efforts to ensure a brighter future for generations to come, visit their website at phist.phukethotelsassociation.com. And find out more about the 74+ member hotels of the Phuket Hotels Association who agreed to remove plastic water bottles from their hotels, here: www.phukethotelsassociation.com