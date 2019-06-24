PHAB 3 – “Shaken Not Stirred”  

360 guests, representatives of 65 Phuket hotels, international pop stars, an endless supply of gourmet food and tons of money collected for charity – only PHAB can do it!

And so it did, again! The third installment of Phuket Hotels Association Benefit was held on Friday, March 29 at Laguna Latitude Marquee under the James Bond “Shaken Not Stirred” theme.

The guests dressed up as Her Majesty’s agents, supervillains, bond girls and more, arrived at the event to welcome cocktails and were treated to a vast array of dishes from the kitchen teams of 28 Phuket Hotels Association members, and beverages by 13 sponsors, featuring the best mixologists on the island. If there ever was an event to showcase Phuket’s fine dining scene, that was it.

Entertainment for the evening was headlined by Sam Bailey – UK X-Factor winner, with supporting performances by the Young Musicians Collective (YMC), Monkey Diva and Benjay DJ. Creative Concept Audio Visual & Inspired Events Travel Asia created an authentic James Bond feel for the evening.

And all that for a good cause. To date, the organization has raised 350 Million THB to successfully support 30 students studying hospitality and tourism, who would otherwise have been unable to do so. Further funds were collected via the online silent auction, which closed on May 31st, giving even more students the opportunity to pursue their studies and change their lives.

Find out more about the Benefit and what you can do to help local students achieve their goals at phab.phukethotelsassociation.com