A Perfect Mix at Kata Rocks Collective Series X  

More than 100 guests joined Kata Rocks Collective Series 10 ‘Best of Mixology’’ – an event which welcomed some of Asia’s top mixologists to present their signature handcrafted cocktail to the island’s thirsty crowd.

The evening’s lineup of artisan cocktail-makers included Jamie Rhind and Ann Pinsuda from the Bamboo Bar, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok; Michele Montauti from Mikys Cocktail Bar Bangkok; David Cordoba (AKA Mr Daiquiri) from 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore and Chaisiri Buranagit (AKA Khun Golf) Head Mixologist, Kata Rocks.

But cocktails weren’t the only thing mixes that evening. When asked about the secret of the Collective Series success, Tim Sargeant, the Marketing & Events Manager at Kata Rocks, came back with this answer:

“There is a special experience that people desire in Phuket. And when you mix a beautiful sunset, a beautiful view, a beautiful pool villa and great friends, you always manage to get that special experience, that’s what it comes down to. And we’re lucky to be able to put that together here at Kata Rocks.“

“Every edition has grown not just in popularity but also the theming and the design behind the whole process. We are always pushing the barriers of what we can do and try to do something different than what anybody else is doing on the island,” he added.

And with 10 editions behind their belt, the team behind what clearly is one of the most successful series of events our island has seen is already brainstorming ideas for the upcoming renditions. Those, however, are always kept a secret up until the very end, not to spoil the surprise.

“We have two or three ideas on the wall at the moment, but we try to keep them a secret as we want to have an element of surprise,” said Sargeant, and added. “But one thing is for sure, we’re not stopping and we keep going. Let’s go to a hundred! “

