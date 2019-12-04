One Of A Kind: Xana Sunday Brunch

Xana Beach Club’s Sunday Brunch makes for an exciting weekend excursion, with friends and family arriving to enjoy this one of a kind brunch in the sun. Nestled within Laguna Phuket and part of the Angsana Laguna Phuket complex, Xana is the premier beach club on the shores of Bang Tao beach.

The weekly Tuna Ritual is performed live for guests, while seafood & mezze, live cooking stations, BBQ and the chill-out dessert lounge make up the sumptuous spread. All tastes are catered for at Xana’s legendary Sunday brunch.

The atmosphere is exciting, with performances from live bands and their in-house DJ, while the kids are kept entertained at the Kid’s Corner and bouncing castle. The beachside pool provides for a day of fun in the water while you soak in the sunshine.

Have a look through the Sunday Brunch gallery for a preview of the amazing weekly event.

Every Sunday from 12.00 to 15.30 hrs.

THB 2,700 net Brunch with free-flow soft drinks

THB 3,900 net Brunch with free-flow soft drinks Chandon sparkling, Wines, Spirits, Cocktails

THB 900 net per child (7-12 years)

Kids under 6 dine free when accompanied by a paying adult

T: 076-358500

E: fbreservation-lagunaphuket@angsana.com