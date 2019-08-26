Oceans For All’s Pure Shores Initiative at Layan Beach

The best way to start a Saturday morning? With a relaxing yoga session, followed by a thorough beach cleanup!

Around 100 people attended this weekend’s beach cleanup at Layan Beach. It was a picturesque sight on arrival at Dream Beach Club. Something you’d usually see in an advertisement for an “Ideal Beach Getaway”. In the background, white sands and the Andaman sea. In the foreground, palm trees, yellow beach umbrellas and a yoga class led by Jack Farras of Yoga Republic.

After a good session, the group received a quick briefing from David Martin of the Oceans For All Foundation before heading off to the northern end of the beach to begin the beach cleanup. 2 hours later, the group returned with mounds of trash collected from the morning’s excursion – just in time to be greeted by rain and wind that arrived from the south-west of Phuket.

Even with the rain, it was a successful event, and well worth it to leave a clean beach behind.

Follow Oceans For All’s progress, and be sure to take part in the next Pure Shores event. Enjoy the gallery!