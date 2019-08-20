Oceans For All gets ready for round 2 of their Pure Shores initiative

In most cases, good things come to an end. Not this though. Our good friends at Oceans For All have teamed up with Dream Beach Club and Yoga Republic for another round of their Pure Shores initiative.

Keeping our shores pure must be everyone’s concern

The Pure Shores initiative was set up by the Oceans For All foundation to place trash cans on every beach in Phuket. But, the first step towards this goal is trash management. This means that we all must play our role in cleaning up the beaches that give Phuket its legendary beauty.

In this next beach cleanup event, the team has worked with Dream Beach Club and the Yoga Republic to bring locals and tourists alike together. The event will start with a free yoga session by Jack Farras at 08:30 (contact Oceans For All to book your slot), followed by trash collection and sorting on the beach from 10:00 to 12:00. The beach club will also offer anyone staying for lunch a 15% discount on their bill.

To participate, all you need do is bring your own yoga mat, gloves, drinking water and anything else you may need for the activities. For more information, have a look at the event page here.