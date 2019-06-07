Ocean Emerald Yacht Party – Photo Gallery

To cruise Phang Nga Bay on a yacht? Now that sounds splendid! But let’s take it up a notch – let’s cruise Phang Nga Bay aboard the Ocean Emerald – probably the most impressive superyacht in Thailand.

And so we did, by invitation of Andaman Group, a Lifestyle Hospitality Company based in Phuket, joining, among others, Jessica Amornkuldilok, Winner of Asia’s Next Top Model.

Organized in partnership with The Wedding Bliss Thailand, Endless Bash Bangkok, NITAN Restaurant and Global Wines & More to the theme of ‘Caribbean Groove’ it was a scenic cruise/yacht party that won’t be soon forgotten. We will surely be going back to these photos to refresh our memories of one of the finest events Phuket has seen this season.

About Andaman Group

Andaman Group is a Lifestyle Hospitality Company based in Phuket. True to the motto ‘Life is for living’, they have been creating unique travel experiences in Thailand since 2008. The core business are tailor-made vacations for private customers as well as corporate clients. The international jet set crowd appreciates the group’s expertise as they know the hot spots and most fascinating sites. Their collection includes the finest hotels, resorts, and villas in the region. In addition, they have established one of the leading yacht brands in Southeast Asia and organize luxury charters around Phuket aboard the most stylish motor yachts, catamarans and sports cruisers. Among the group’s clients are Adidas, Apple, Coca-Cola, L’Oréal, Red Bull and Vespa to mention just a few.

About The Ocean Emerald

Ocean Emerald is the Andaman Group’s flagship and the most impressive superyacht here in Thailand. Ocean Emerald 135 is the very definition of modern luxury, imagined by avant-garde British architect Norman Foster. The tri-deck vessel has a contemporary feel, technologically advanced and timeless. Two stylish saloons offer ample space for indoor relaxation and entertainment. The main deck saloon’s floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows provide an abundance of light and unobstructed views. The upper deck saloon and boasts a library of over 300 of the latest films. Guests can enjoy a dip in the upper deck Jacuzzi or chill out with a refreshing cocktail on one of the comfortable sun loungers. Furthermore, she offers an armada of toys, such as tenders, jet skis, kayaks, and diving equipment.

For more information Andaman Group Asia on +66 (0) 81 956 00 57, contact@andaman-group.com or visit www.andaman-group.com