Memorial of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Blue Tree Phuket

Throughout this weekend, Thailand paid respects to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

Memorial Ceremonies held across the kingdom showed the country’s deep love and respect for the beloved king who passed away 3 years ago at the age of 89.

We were invited to be a part of the ceremony held at Blue Tree Phuket yesterday, where staff and guests, all dressed in yellow – the colour of the king – gathered at the Blue Tree Arena. The crowd held candles and observed 89 seconds of silence in front of the portrait of the late monarch, before a band played the majestic king’s anthem.

The late king is revered and remembered for his relentless dedication to the advancement and growth of the Thai people.

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket.

