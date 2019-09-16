MAMMA MIA! – The Party Edition at Kata Rocks Collective Series 16

On Saturday 5th October, Kata Rocks will host another one of their signature Collective Series events.

Kata Rocks Collective Series 16

The Kata Rocks Clubhouse will be transformed into a 70s Greek Taverna, complete with blue tablecloths, Meditteranean food and 4 iconic “Mamma Mia” cocktails designed by talented head bartender Phongsathorn ‘Wynn’ Chaokitiwut from Dibuk House, and the Kata Rocks mixologists.

Phongsathorn ‘Wynn’ Chaokitiwut from Dibuk House

Dress the part for the evening, and be delighted by the 70s disco atmosphere. You’ll want to sing along as you’ll be taken through the warm, romantic and funny storyline to the sounds of music by the iconic pop group ABBA. All while being served tapas and sipping on specially handcrafted cocktails.

Tickets include sumptuous Mediterranean tapas and Greek delicacies, cocktails, wine, sparkling and beer. Space is limited, so you’d be wise to get your tickets early. Make an advance booking directly by calling +66 (0) 76 370 777 or emailing dining@katarocks.com.

See you there!

