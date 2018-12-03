You should know two things about Robin Vogelaar. One – he doesn’t really know how to cook. Two – he has cooked pancakes for thousands of people in hundreds of places around the globe. And now he’ll serve them here, in Phuket.

Robin Vogelaar is Dutch, and so are his pannekoeken – Dutch pancakes, which are slightly thicker than French crepes, slightly thinner than American pancakes, or in other words – perfect. Perfect also because they are dead-simple to prepare using just eggs, milk, flour and salt, and they go with just about any kind of topping, either sweet or savoury.

All these qualities of Dutch pancakes made Robin chose them as his contribution for a “cooking together” party that he attended back in 2000 when he was studying in Hong Kong. People liked them, Robin liked serving them and he decided he’d like to do it more often. And so, his Dutch Pancake Events project was born.

What started as a small get-together of friends who enjoyed good food and company, evolved into a new life mission for Robin – or as some refer to him, Mr Pancake. He used his pancakes as a vehicle, which took him around the world and helped him spread his message of unconventional living. Once the media couth whiff of this “flying dutchman” he and his pancakes went viral.

To learn more abut Robin and his pancakes, listen to his TED talk. There is, however, an even better way to get to know him better, meet some likeminded people and eat some pancakes in the process – just show up at the Borbaboom Phuket Poshtel & Hostel at 7 PM. The event is free, though you’re welcome to bring some toppings to go with your pancake.

Learn more on the event’s Facebook page