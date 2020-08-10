Lumiere Ball at Aman – Photo Gallery

Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation held an intimate evening’s ball at Aman. The Lumiere Ball was hands down, one of the most fantastic evenings we’ve had this year. The renowned Eka Zounds band and DJ Shane provided the evening’s entertainment, while guests were treated to a gastronomic dinner and wine pairing. Exclusive silent and live auctions were held throughout the evening, in support of the foundation’s continued efforts to provide free English education to students who would otherwise not have the opportunity.

Enjoy the event photo gallery below, taken by the talented Jessi Cotterill.

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


Warning: Parameter 2 to qtranxf_excludeUntranslatedPostComments() expected to be a reference, value given in /home/385949.cloudwaysapps.com/quuvqscsxw/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287
""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 84 84 55 111, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend