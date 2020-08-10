Lumiere Ball at Aman – Photo Gallery

Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation held an intimate evening’s ball at Aman. The Lumiere Ball was hands down, one of the most fantastic evenings we’ve had this year. The renowned Eka Zounds band and DJ Shane provided the evening’s entertainment, while guests were treated to a gastronomic dinner and wine pairing. Exclusive silent and live auctions were held throughout the evening, in support of the foundation’s continued efforts to provide free English education to students who would otherwise not have the opportunity.

Enjoy the event photo gallery below, taken by the talented Jessi Cotterill.