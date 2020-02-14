Laguna Phuket to Host Inaugural Obstacle Trail Run in May

Registration Opens to Join Phuket’s First Beach Obstacle Race by Singha

Asia’s award-winning destination resort, Laguna Phuket, will host an exciting new sporting event; The Singha Obstacle Trail Run presented by Laguna Phuket, on Saturday 2 May 2020. Dubbed “Keng” (meaning “to excel”), the race will be Singha’s very first beach obstacle trail event and mark the beginning of Singha Obstacle Trail Series 2020.

The race will be set up amidst Laguna Phuket’s scenic tropical parkland by the beautiful Bangtao Beach. Partially extending north to the neighbouring areas, the racecourse weaves through beautiful lagoons, beach, dirt and road trails, strategically dotted by purpose-built obstacles to create a truly unique race experience.

“Phuket is one of the world’s top sports tourism hubs. With Laguna Phuket recognised as the Best Sports Event Venue in Thailand (in 2018), we are thrilled to add the Singha Obstacle Trail Run to Phuket’s sporting event calendar,” enthused Paul Wilson, SAVP – Group Golf and Destination Sales & Marketing, Laguna Phuket,

“The obstacle race layout will showcase the diverse natural environment throughout the destination of Laguna Phuket, and runners will have a unique playground to test their limits. This exciting new race ideally complements our world-renowned Laguna Phuket Marathon and Laguna Phuket Triathlon.”

For the ultimate race experience, runners and followers are encouraged to book their stay at any of the 7 Laguna Phuket resorts, namely Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort and Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, which are all within walking distance or a few minutes by complimentary shuttle bus and boat to the race venue. Starting at only 1,400 baht per room per night (at Cassia Phuket), special hotel rates are on offer upon race registration, or with promo code “LP-SOTLP2020” when booking directly with the hotels.

The nationwide Singha Obstacle Trail Series also includes a “Krang” (tough) episode in Ratchaburi Province in September. The series’ finale is “Kla” (brave), scheduled for December in Chiang Rai. Online registration is now open for all three races at www.sportsrepublicth.com. Each race comprises 8km, 15km and 2km Fun Run in the solo category, and 24km team race. Interested runners are advised to book their slot as soon as possible to enjoy early bird discounts, available to until 29 February 2020.

For more information and race registration, click here

For special room rates booking at Laguna Phuket, click here