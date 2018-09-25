Kina, whitebait, lamb – here are just some keywords to unlock the upcoming food & wine event at Firefly by the Pavilions Phuket. Using those and more New Zealand ingredients, Pavilions new Culinary Director, Executive Chef Rey will conjure a selection of dishes that will capture the essence of New Zealand and match the award-winning Schubert 2016 vintage wines which arrive in Phuket thanks to Global Wines & More.

These New Zealand inspired delicacies will be paired with the new releases of the 2016 Schubert Sauvignon Blanc Selection and 2016 Pinot Noir. During the evening Global wines will also be showcasing some of Schubert’s other exceptional Martinborough wines, including 2016 Schubert Pinot Noir Block B, 2012 Schubert Con Brio Shiraz, Merlot and Pinot Noir.

Complimenting the evening, New Zealand author, Alastair Carthew’s, famous caricature portraits will be available for sale with profits donated to the Phuket International Woman’s Club.

The event takes place on October 5, from 6:30 – 8:30 pm at Firefly and is priced at 1,000 THB per person which includes free flow wines and canape selection of Kiwi cuisine.

For more information please visit the event’s website, for reservations please contact firefly.phuket@pavilionshotels.com