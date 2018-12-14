In pictures, Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR) looks like a fun, relaxing event in a stunning setting. But it’s more than that. The 2018 edition is hailed by the industry leaders as an outstanding business and networking opportunity.

As each year the KRSR invited guests – this time over 350 of them – enjoyed lavish cocktail parties, gourmet dining and a schedule filled with top-notch entertainment, both on water and on land. Some of the highlights included a champagne beach BBQ at The Surin Phuket, the Oceanco Owners’ Dinner with the guest list featuring Asia’s more prominent superyacht owners and prospective buyers, the Royal Huisman and Campers and Nicholson opening night cocktail party, Hemisphere Monaco Gin Party, Northrop & Jonson Brunch on-board MY Xanadu, and the Media Champagne Brunch by Benetti attended by top international and regional luxury lifestyle and yachting media.

The KRSR 2018 opening party was inspired by Phuket’s Peranakan and Sino-Portuguese heritage of old Phuket Town, while the KRSR Charter Season Opening Party brought the Rendezvous to a close in a grand style, celebrating the start of Phuket’s yachting season with a Mediterranean lifestyle theme.

Both local and international VIP guests found their way onto the guest list which featured major trend-setters in yachting as well as luxury partners. No less impressive was this year’s superyacht fleet which included MY Xanadu, MY Nymhaea, SY Aphrodite, SY Dallinghoo Schooner and MY Sanook, to name just a few.

But alongside all the fun, this year’s KRSR was a place for some serious networking and meaningful press announcements. Royal Huisman and Berret-Racoupeau Design made waves with its KRSR launch in Asia where they will offer their custom-built multihull superyachts.

New initiatives focused on sustainability were also prominent with SeaKeepers Society on hand to raise awareness of the current situation of the world’s oceans and the need to protect, conserve, and restore. Torqeedo also promoted a green ethos at the Rendezvous with its water-based electromobility, sustainability, and clean energy with its all-electric and solar powered ribs and tenders.

Launched only three years ago with the goal of placing Phuket on the global superyacht map, KRSR quickly became the definitive superyacht event in Asia and is perfectly positioned to remain a major player in the development of the industry, permanently hoisting the colors of international superyachting in Phuket, the heart of Southeast Asia.

Next year the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous is scheduled for December 12-15 2019. Learn more on katarocks.com