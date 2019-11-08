Kata Rocks Goes Big on their 5th Anniversary

Saturday 30th November will mark the 5th anniversary of Kata Rocks Resort & Residences’ exceptional five-year presence in Phuket.

Kata Rocks has grown from strength to strength. After five years, we have established ourselves as a market leader in the luxury segment in the south of Phuket. This would not have been possible without the vision of our CEO Richard Pope and the wonderful, dedicated team we have here at Kata Rocks,” said Gordon Aeria, General Manager of Kata Rocks. 

We have to also acknowledge and extend our deep appreciation and thanks to the community here in Phuket as well as globally who have supported us throughout these past five years. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration and look forward to welcoming first-time visitors to Phuket and our loyal regular guests who call us their second home.

Expect great food, handcrafted cocktails, outstanding music, exclusive performance and a fashion parade – all around the resort’s signature 35m infinity pool with it’s stunning Andaman Sea views and of course, the unique style of the Kata Rocks brand. 

 

Guests can look forward to a spectacular feast. A wide selection of international cuisine, the freshest local and imported seafood, Boston lobster, rock lobster, oysters, grilling and carving stations including Australian strip loin and lamb cutlets, a selection of imported cheese, dessert and ice cream stations and much more. 

The Kata Rocks’ Kids’ Club, located next to the pool will make it easy for young families planning the perfect family day out. Guests will also receive an exclusive organic tanning oil as a takeaway gift!

Join in the celebration of Kata Rocks’ fifth anniversary on Saturday 30th November from 12 to 3 pm. The pool party will continue until 5:30 pm. 

THB 4,500 ++ per guest including a bottle of Champagne per couple and free-flow cocktails, wine, rosé, beer, and soft drinks.

THB 1,600 ++ for children between 5 and 12 years of age

It will be an epic day for all to remember so reserve a table today by emailing dining@katarocks.com or call on +66 76 370 777.

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

