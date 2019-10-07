Kata Rocks’ Epic Festive Season Calendar

Sugar, Spice and Everything Whimsically Nice

Kata Rocks has a reputation for bringing the party to Phuket. Any event they put together is dripping with class and style. Events like their signature Collective Series, Brunch and Pool Party or their annual Superyacht Rendezvous.

That hasn’t changed. This festive season, the team at the luxurious Kata Rocks have designed a series of events to give you a Christmas and New Years you’ll never forget. You can expect to see, feel, taste and hear all the elements of the overarching theme throughout the end of the year holiday period – Sugar, Spice and Everything Whimsically Nice.

Sugar kicks off the festive season with a specially crafted Christmas Dinner on the 24th of December. Guests will arrive to cocktails at 5:30pm at the Kata Rocks Clubhouse, where a giant white Christmas tree surrounded by life-sized peppermint sticks will set the mood for the evening. Dinner will be served at 6:30pm – an array of freshly prepared, delicious dishes (menu here) which will most definitely include the Christmas treats we all know and love.

Spice starts to ramp up the excitement before the new year with a “spiced” version of Kata Rocks iconic KRUNCH Pool Party. Also at the Kata Rocks Clubhouse on the 25th of December, brunch will be from 12 – 3pm, with the after-party running till 5:30pm. Floating on the resort’s 35m Infinity Pool will be spice themed inflatables like gingerbread men, cupcakes and chocolates; adding to the already colourful Christmas themed floats. A delectable selection of baked treats with the familiar cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, star anise, and cardamom spices, along with the gourmet brunch menu will warm your heart.

Everything Whimsically Nice will tie off the festive season on Tuesday 31st December with a New Year’s Eve Gala Party. The Alice in Wonderland theme will give you the perfect opportunity to release your inner Alice in Wonderland sense of style as you walk up the red carpet to the Kata Rocks Clubhouse. Prizes for the best-dressed guest! Enjoy welcome cocktails at 7pm, and from 8pm onwards a dining experience paired with themed performances and breathtaking entertainment.

For any direct bookings made with the resort from December 20th to January 4th 2020, the resort will offer 40% off any Sky Villa if you book any festive season event. For enquiries, email reservations@katarocks.com

Book ahead to take advantage of the Early Bird Festive Offer by booking on or before the 1st of December 2019, and receive 20% off of any festive season package. For 2019 festive season enquiries please email dining@katarocks.com or call +66 76 370 777.

Also, try out the Kata Rocks “Dining on The Rocks” experience. A personal table is set up on the shoreline, allowing you to experience the sound of waves on the rocks, and the view of Koh Pu in the background. Perfect for a romantic festive season date!

Have a look through the whole festive season programme at Kata Rocks here.