Kata Rocks’ Collective Series XIV – Phuket’s most talked about private party – returns on Saturday 30 March 2019, starting from 6:30 pm, with a ‘Parisian Night’ themed party, embracing the French ‘joie de vivre‘ in a celebration of life, libertinage and the pursuit of a great night out.

The first Collective Series event of 2019 it will be set at Kata Rocks terrace pool area with its epic sunsets. Kata Rocks’ signature handcrafted cocktails, irresistible French cuisine, uber cool sounds, and a slightly provocative atmosphere are all on the agenda.

Kata Rocks team of mixologists has created two Parisian-style artesian cocktails for the event – the Fall in Normandy and Grape Martinez. To go along with that expect a generous selection of French cheese, pate de Campagne, foie gras terrine, truffled Brie cheese with mushrooms, tapenade, truffled cream cheese, and more. Those with a fondness for French desserts will enjoy a selection of macarons, chocolate éclairs, and sugar beignets.

Musical entertainment starts with the resort’s resident musician extraordinaire Jeo Zerna performing from sunset to 7 pm, followed by French house classics, seductive beats and future funk mix performed by DJ duo DJ Vadim and resident DJ Wii till late.

Tickets are priced at THB 1,600 net per guest that covers entrance, free flow of canapés (from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm) and two signature drinks. Additional cocktails can be purchased at the pop-up bar priced from 150 THB.

Space is limited, so advance reservation is required. For booking enquiries, please contact the hotel directly at +66 (0) 76 370 777 or email dining@katarocks.com for reservations.