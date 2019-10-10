Kata Rocks Collective Series 16 – Photo Gallery

Once again, the Kata Rocks events team put together a spectacular evening affair. The Collective Series 16 was themed Mamma Mia – The Party Edition.

Their talented team of mixologists joined forces with Dibuk House’ head bartender Phongsathorn ‘Wynn’ Chaokitiwut to create 4 signature cocktails specifically for the event; ‘Super Trouper’, ‘I Have a Dream’, ‘PS as Always – Mamma Mia!’ and ‘Voulez-Vous’. Paired with the impressive array of gourmet canapés and delightful culinary offerings,

Themed performances kept guests entertained as the evening progressed, with surprise flash mobs, theatrical performances and the resident DJ Wii playing iconic ABBA hits such as Gimme Gimme, Mamma Mia Here We Go Again, Dancing Queen, and Voulez-Vous.

Enjoy the photo gallery, and be sure to join the next Collective Series at Kata Rocks!