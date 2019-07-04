Kata Rocks Collective Series 15 – A Red Affair

Kata Rocks Collective Series – Phuket’s most talked-about party – returns on 6 July with Collective Series 15 ‘A Red Affair’. Inspired by the glamour of old East Asia, ‘A Red Affair’ is framed by the opulence of gold and red fused with Art Deco flourishes.

Guests are invited to come dressed up for the occasion in attire from a bygone era inspired by the region’s 1920s speakeasy glamour.

Set in an iconic Sky Pool Villa Penthouse with its phenomenal sunset view, world-class mixologists from The Kata Rocks Clubhouse and Eat Me Restaurant – one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants – will pour six artisan cocktails sure to impress cocktail aficionados. Each was created to compliment the evening’s culinary offerings that feature an impressive selection of gourmet canapés.

Tickets are priced at THB 2,200THB per guest inclusive of six refreshing handcrafted cocktails and canapés (from 6:30 to 9 pm) plus entertainment and live DJ. The party continues till late, cocktails and drinks will be served at the special price of THB 200 net after 8 pm.

Space is limited so advance reservation is required. For booking inquiries contact the hotel directly at +66 (0) 76 370 777 or email dining@katarocks.com today. Visit http://bit.ly/2x24BZn for more information.