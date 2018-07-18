Kata Rocks’ Collective Series 13 ‘Miami Vice’ Brings The Heat 1980s Style

Kata Rocks’ Collective Series 13 (CS13) ‘Miami Vice’ brought the heat to Phuket, retro-1980s South Beach style, with another classic event that captured the imagination of attending guests and loyal patrons.

The evening featured exceptional pan-Latin American cuisine featuring ceviche, tacos, mini burgers and other mouthwatering canapés, plus live DJ entertainment. DJ Shane OB got the party started with the epic sounds of Phil Collins ‘In the Air Tonight’, Michael McDonald’s ‘Keep Forgetting’, Bill Withers ‘Just the Two of Us’, The Spinners ‘I’ll Be Around’ and Will Smith’s ‘Miami’, creating a whole new group of Miami Vice aficionados in Phuket.

Infinite Luxury Marketing Director, Michael Nurbatlian, said, “Set by our iconic infinity pool and deck area, it was a phenomenal evening with a great time had by all. The apparel was the perfect complement to our glow stick bracelets, neon light décor and of course flamingos floating in the pool,”

Check out some fresh photos from the event below:

Learn more on Katarocks.com

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

