Kata Rocks’ fourth anniversary was yet another celebration of the finer things in life, with guests enjoying a lavish Champagne Brunch Pool Party.

“It is truly gratifying how much people look forward to our anniversary parties every year as it has become a must-attend event in Phuket. We were delighted by the response from guests as we continue to organise events that capture the essence of Kata Rocks,” said Kata Rocks General Manager Somjai Tungkoo.

Those in attendance included local business leaders, VIP’s and loyal patrons of the resort who included Phuket’s luxury lifestyle with a fantastic brunch, cool sounds and a nautical fashion parade performed by Domenico Gardini, an avant-garde fashion house.

Executive Chef Laia Pons and her team created inspired food pairings, with multiple fresh food stations serving delicious cuisine that perfectly complemented the free flow of Louis Roederer Champagne and Kata Rocks Gin cocktails.

Kata Rocks celebrates its innovative approach to hospitality with an extensive line-up of much-anticipated ‘see-and-be-seen’ events, including the upcoming Kata Rocks Superyachts Rendezvous.