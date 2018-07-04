Kata Rocks brings ‘Miami Vice’ to Phuket

Kata Rocks Collective Series 13

Kata Rocks Collective Series returns on July 14 with its lucky, 13th edition. The Theme? Miami Vice!

Collective Series 13 ‘Miami Vice’ aims to take things to another level and energize Phuket’s party scene with another fun, classy themed event that embraces the finer things in life.

A selection of handcrafted 80’s themed cocktails (Miami Vice, Gloria E, Porn Star, Top Gun) will complement the event’s refined Latino cuisine that includes a delicious selection of ceviche, tacos, mini burgers and much more. Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Shane OB, one of Phuket’s top DJs, who will spin an eclectic mix of Latin salsa, new releases, 1980s hits and special re-mixed dance tracks.)

Tickets are limited and priced at THB 2,100 net per guest; this includes free flow of food, cocktails, red and white wine from 6 to 8pm. The party continues till late, additional cocktails and drinks are available at the special price of THB 250 net after 8pm.

 

For booking enquiries, please contact the hotel directly at +66 (0) 76 370 777 or email dining@katarocks.com today. Click here for more information.

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

