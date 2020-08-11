Jaras’ Best of Thai Produce – Photo Gallery

We were excited to receive an invitation to join the fantastic people at InterContinental Phuket Resort for an evening at their fine dining restaurant – Jaras. The Best of Thai Produce was precisely what one would hope for – locally sourced ingredients paired with authentically Thai spirits.

Each dish on the five-course menu was created in-house with fresh ingredients from farmers in and around Phuket. Paired with these dishes were delicately flavoured cocktails by the restaurant’s barman, made with Kristall Rum.

Enjoy the evening’s photo gallery and be sure to follow InterContinental for their latest events.

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


