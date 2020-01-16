InterContinental Phuket Resort: A Grand Opening

Nestled between the sparkling blue of the Andaman sea and the lush sea of green that is the Phuket Hills, is the newest arrival on the Phuket luxury hotel scene – the InterContinental Phuket Resort in Kamala. And today is the grand opening of this breath-taking hotel. My first stop is a media presentation in the aptly named Heavenly Pavilion – a stunning structure reminiscent of a Thai temple and the focal point of the resort and today’s celebrations.

The presentation, hosted by Pasu Liptapanlop, director of the Proud Group, gives us a glimpse into the passion behind the creation of this resort and how the traditions and mythologies of Thailand’s long and rich history have been seamlessly knitted together with modern and environmentally responsible construction methods to build a hotel that sets the standards for all others to follow.

Presentation over, it is now time for me to venture down to the sea and join the other 400 guests for cocktails and canapes with the beautiful Phuket sunset as our backdrop at the hotel’s beachfront. As the sun slips below the horizon drums, begin to beat – the celebrations have begun. As the music plays, dancers appear from every direction illuminated by the flames from the fire show, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display – this was just the beginning. After the fireworks, we are guided back up to the Heavenly Pavilion, now illuminated – as if lit by every star in the sky – for speeches and another musical show to enthral and entertain us all.

As if this was not enough, it is now time for the hotel chefs to take the spotlight. Dinner is a fabulously eclectic mix of dishes from around the world, demonstrating the variety of cuisines that are on offer to guests at the hotel. From main courses of sea urchin and eel, mushroom and truffle risotto and the star of the show, a Hor Mock Khun Ya made to the recipe of the Liptapanlop family matriarch, to desserts of delicate lemon tarts, tiramisu, ice creams and sorbets, all are utterly delicious. After dinner and back at the beach, the celebrations continue into the small hours of the morning.

The InterContinental Phuket Resort is a remarkable destination that you must experience for yourselves.