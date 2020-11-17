Festive Season at Intercontinental Phuket Resort

Welcome to Heavenly Celebrations during the festive season!

To celebrate this joyous occasion, we bring the festivities to life with opulent feasts, spa indulgence, special events and decorations inspired by the resort’s concept of “heaven on earth.”

 

 

The spirit of the season lasts from 1st December 2020 – 1st January 2021. We invite you on a journey to experience holiday discoveries, with highlights such as fine-dining menus, spectacular performances and children’s activities. New Year 2021 celebrations will feature special menus at Pinto and Jaras and a fantastic fireworks display!

Christmas Dinners and Brunches

24TH DECEMBER – Christmas Eve

Jaras

  • THB 3,250++ Five-Course Menu
  • THB 2,250++ Wine Pairing

Choose from a five-course Thai menu or wine pairing prepared from the finest ingredients to create a delicious dining experience alongside music from a live duo.

Pinto

  • THB 2,850++ Sharing style menu
  • THB 1,500++ Free flow of soft drinks, juice, beer and wine
  • THB 600++ Free flow of soft drinks and juice

Whet your appetite with a holiday-inspired sharing menu which includes Italian dishes, catch of the day, steaks and roasts to cater to the entire family.

25-27 DECEMBER – Festive Brunches

Jaras

25th December 

  • THB 2,950++ With half bottle of rose bubbly
  • THB 2,550++ Sharing style menu

26th – 27th December

  • THB 2750++ (with half bottle of rose bubbly)
  • THB 2350++ (sharing style menu)

Wake up to the perfect brunch to wrap up Christmas Day celebrations.

New Year’s Celebrations

31ST DECEMBER – New Year’s Eve Party

Pinto

  • THB 8,500++ Sharing style menu, free flow soft drinks and juice
  • THB 2,250++ Free flow soft drinks, juice, beer and wine

Jaras

  • THB 9,500++ Seven-course set menu
  • THB 3,000++ Wine pairing

After dinner, New Year’s Eve begins at the beachside celebration and the DJ’s tunes to count down to 2021.

1ST JANUARY – New Year’s Day Brunch

Jaras

  • THB 2,250++ With half a bottle of wine
  • THB 1,950++ Sharing style menu

 

To book now and for more info, click here. Email: icphuket.rsvn@ihg.com / Tel: 076 629 999)

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers, contributors and local talent to produce content and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 92 336 6587, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend