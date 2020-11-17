Festive Season at Intercontinental Phuket Resort

Welcome to Heavenly Celebrations during the festive season!

To celebrate this joyous occasion, we bring the festivities to life with opulent feasts, spa indulgence, special events and decorations inspired by the resort’s concept of “heaven on earth.”

The spirit of the season lasts from 1st December 2020 – 1st January 2021. We invite you on a journey to experience holiday discoveries, with highlights such as fine-dining menus, spectacular performances and children’s activities. New Year 2021 celebrations will feature special menus at Pinto and Jaras and a fantastic fireworks display!

Christmas Dinners and Brunches

24TH DECEMBER – Christmas Eve

Jaras

THB 3,250++ Five-Course Menu

THB 2,250++ Wine Pairing

Choose from a five-course Thai menu or wine pairing prepared from the finest ingredients to create a delicious dining experience alongside music from a live duo.

Pinto

THB 2,850++ Sharing style menu

THB 1,500++ Free flow of soft drinks, juice, beer and wine

THB 600++ Free flow of soft drinks and juice

Whet your appetite with a holiday-inspired sharing menu which includes Italian dishes, catch of the day, steaks and roasts to cater to the entire family.

25-27 DECEMBER – Festive Brunches

Jaras

25th December

THB 2,950++ With half bottle of rose bubbly

THB 2,550++ Sharing style menu

26th – 27th December

THB 2750++ (with half bottle of rose bubbly)

THB 2350++ (sharing style menu)

Wake up to the perfect brunch to wrap up Christmas Day celebrations.

New Year’s Celebrations

31ST DECEMBER – New Year’s Eve Party

Pinto

THB 8,500++ Sharing style menu, free flow soft drinks and juice

THB 2,250++ Free flow soft drinks, juice, beer and wine

Jaras

THB 9,500++ Seven-course set menu

THB 3,000++ Wine pairing

After dinner, New Year’s Eve begins at the beachside celebration and the DJ’s tunes to count down to 2021.

1ST JANUARY – New Year’s Day Brunch

Jaras

THB 2,250++ With half a bottle of wine

THB 1,950++ Sharing style menu

To book now and for more info, click here. Email: icphuket.rsvn@ihg.com / Tel: 076 629 999)