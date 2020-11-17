Festive Season at Intercontinental Phuket Resort

Welcome to Heavenly Celebrations during the festive season!
To celebrate this joyous occasion, we bring the festivities to life with opulent feasts, spa indulgence, special events and decorations inspired by the resort’s concept of “heaven on earth.”
The spirit of the season lasts from 1st December 2020 – 1st January 2021. We invite you on a journey to experience holiday discoveries, with highlights such as fine-dining menus, spectacular performances and children’s activities. New Year 2021 celebrations will feature special menus at Pinto and Jaras and a fantastic fireworks display!
Christmas Dinners and Brunches
24TH DECEMBER – Christmas Eve
Jaras
- THB 3,250++ Five-Course Menu
- THB 2,250++ Wine Pairing
Choose from a five-course Thai menu or wine pairing prepared from the finest ingredients to create a delicious dining experience alongside music from a live duo.
Pinto
- THB 2,850++ Sharing style menu
- THB 1,500++ Free flow of soft drinks, juice, beer and wine
- THB 600++ Free flow of soft drinks and juice
Whet your appetite with a holiday-inspired sharing menu which includes Italian dishes, catch of the day, steaks and roasts to cater to the entire family.
25-27 DECEMBER – Festive Brunches
Jaras
25th December
- THB 2,950++ With half bottle of rose bubbly
- THB 2,550++ Sharing style menu
26th – 27th December
- THB 2750++ (with half bottle of rose bubbly)
- THB 2350++ (sharing style menu)
Wake up to the perfect brunch to wrap up Christmas Day celebrations.
New Year’s Celebrations
31ST DECEMBER – New Year’s Eve Party
Pinto
- THB 8,500++ Sharing style menu, free flow soft drinks and juice
- THB 2,250++ Free flow soft drinks, juice, beer and wine
Jaras
- THB 9,500++ Seven-course set menu
- THB 3,000++ Wine pairing
After dinner, New Year’s Eve begins at the beachside celebration and the DJ’s tunes to count down to 2021.
1ST JANUARY – New Year’s Day Brunch
Jaras
- THB 2,250++ With half a bottle of wine
- THB 1,950++ Sharing style menu
To book now and for more info, click here. Email: icphuket.rsvn@ihg.com / Tel: 076 629 999)