Great Wines of Italy limited run at The Nai Harn

Being the only hotel in the world to have a partnership with the legendary James Suckling, The Nai Harn Phuket was the launchpad for the 2019 Great Wines of Italy Asia Tour. The annual tasting is Phuket’s largest premium Italian wine event and showcased 45+ top-tier Italian vineyards, all hand-selected by James Suckling and the producers at the walk-around tasting.

Along with the opportunity to taste wines with top scores of 90 points or more, guests at the Nai Harn’s Reflections rooftop terrace were treated to a sumptuous spread of culinary delicacies. Entertainment was provided by the resident DJ Steez through the evening.

Enjoy the photo gallery of this exclusive event!

 

