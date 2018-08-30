Want to eat, drink, splurge and not feel guilty about it? We’ve got just the thing! The food and drinks will be served at one Phuket’s most fancy beach club; your kids, if you have them, are invited too and are guaranteed to have lots of poolside fun; and while you and your family are enjoying a perfect island day out, disadvantaged Thai students get a new English teacher for the next school term – how about that for an amazing deal?

It happens on September 8, at Cafe del Mar and is called “Family Fun Fiesta” – a fundraising event in support of one of the island’s longest running charities – Phuket Has Been Good To Us, who will use a percentage of food and beverage sales from the day to fund a new English teacher to teach 200 disadvantaged Thai students and run a afterschool class.

How to help? Just come and have a good time! Kids or no kids, you’re invited for the splendid all-you-can-eat Latin buffet priced at 1500 TBH ++ while the children enjoy an afternoon full of cultural crafts: piñata making; Latin dancing workshop; face-painting; aerial ring circus artist; pool party and much more. Simply have a good time and do some good in the process!

Family Fun Fiesta – September 8th, Café Del Mar

Tickets:

Adults – 200 THB donation (free welcome drink included),

Kids under 12 – free

All you can eat Latin buffet (1:00PM – 5:00PM) is priced at 1,500 THB ++ per adult, children aged 5 and under eat for free, children aged 6 to 12 receive a 50% discount. A selection of a la carte dishes also available. All-day kids’ activities -1:00PM – 7:00PM

To book a table or sofa, contact Café del Mar on 061 359 5500 or at info@cafedelmarphuket.com. Learn more on the event’s Facebook page