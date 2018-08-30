Family Fun Fiesta fundraiser at Cafe del Mar

Want to eat, drink, splurge and not feel guilty about it? We’ve got just the thing! The food and drinks will be served at one Phuket’s most fancy beach club; your kids, if you have them, are invited too and are guaranteed to have lots of poolside fun; and while you and your family are enjoying a perfect island day out, disadvantaged Thai students get a new English teacher for the next school term – how about that for an amazing deal?

It happens on September 8, at Cafe del Mar and is called “Family Fun Fiesta” – a fundraising event in support of one of the island’s longest running charities – Phuket Has Been Good To Us, who will use a percentage of food and beverage sales from the day to fund a new English teacher to teach 200 disadvantaged Thai students and run a afterschool class.

How to help? Just come and have a good time! Kids or no kids, you’re invited for the splendid all-you-can-eat Latin buffet priced at 1500 TBH ++ while the children enjoy an afternoon full of cultural crafts: piñata making; Latin dancing workshop; face-painting; aerial ring circus artist; pool party and much more. Simply have a good time and do some good in the process!

Family Fun Fiesta – September 8th, Café Del Mar

Tickets:

  • Adults – 200 THB donation (free welcome drink included),
  • Kids under 12 – free 

All you can eat Latin buffet (1:00PM – 5:00PM) is priced at 1,500 THB ++ per adult, children aged 5 and under eat for free, children aged 6 to 12 receive a 50% discount. A selection of a la carte dishes also available. All-day kids’ activities -1:00PM – 7:00PM

To book a table or sofa, contact Café del Mar on 061 359 5500 or at info@cafedelmarphuket.com. Learn more on the event’s Facebook page

 

Maciek Klimowicz

