Dream Beach goes classical

You’re not ready to sit through a whole, few-hour-long classical music concert? Not everybody is. But what if, along with the concert, you could enjoy a sumptuous dinner accompanied by performances of contemporary dance, DJ sets, live saxophone and much more? Oh, and if it all took place in a marvelous beachside setting? Now that’s more like it!

And that’s exactly what will take place at Dream Beach Club on Thursday, February 15. The “Dream Beach Classical” event promises an unforgettable night of music and dining, featuring an amazingly diverse line up of world-class performers.

On the bill for the night are the NeoClassic, a six-string ensemble from St Petersburg, Russia; EKA (Canada) who will deliver her sought-after vocals, Vladisax (Grece) on the saxophone, Alex Greg (Russia) on the violin and DJs Bradley Hart (UK) and DJ – KId Kris (Thailand) behind the decks. The resulting fusion of live orchestra, electronic music, live vocalists, and DJs, plus a dynamic dance performance, is bound to thrill!

Those who purchase a VIP Gala Buffet Dinner ticket priced at 1990++ THB will also enjoy a buffet of seafood on ice, meat carving stations, tapas, live stations, BBQ, fresh salads and yummy desserts, along with a half bottle of house wine.

General Admission Tickets, which include a welcome drink, are also available and priced at 500 THB. And if you’re bringing friends along, the Limited VIP Sofa (4-6 Pax) sounds like just the thing as the sofas comfortably sit four to six people and the ticket price, starting at 5000 THB net, includes one bottle and mixers from a selected list.

So, mark the date – Thursday, February 15. The event kicks off at 7 pm.

For More Information and reservations call 098 048 3500 or reservations@dreambeach.com